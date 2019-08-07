Table Tennis Tournament 2019: Senhora D’Souza, Parthav Kelkar emerge champs

Mumbai: Senhora D’Souza and Parthav Kelkar clinched the top honours winning the women’s and men’s singles crowns respectively in The Malabar Hill Club 3-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Tournament 2019, and played at the Malabar Hill Club table tennis hall.

The number one seed Senhora D’Souza lived up to her top billing as she got the better of second seed Misbah Sumer winning three straight games at 11-8, 13-11 and 12-10 in the women’s final.

The men’s final witnessed a keen contest for supremacy before the second seed Kelkar managed to win the crucial points against the top seed Tanmay Rane and scrape through wining in four closely fought games at 12-10, 7-11, 11-8 and 20-18.

The Youth Boys’ singles summit clash was a long drawn affair with Mudit Dani prevailing of Tanmay Rane in five exciting games. Dani after trailing 1-2 showed excellent fight qualities as he comfortably won the last two games to secure a satisfying 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-2 and 11-8 victory to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Hiya Doshi completed a grand double winning the Junior Girls’ singles and Youth Girls’ singles titles. In the Junior Girl’s final Hiya easily defeated Amira Jhaveri 11-7, 11-4 and 11-6 and later came from behind to overcome arch-rival Krisha Agarwal 8-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8 and 11-7.

Results (all finals) – Cadet Girls’ singles: Prisha Shah beat Anshita Tamhankar 11-9, 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9. Cadet Boys’ singles: Vedant Agarwal beat Parth Magar 11-8, 11-4, 11-5. Midgets Boys’ singles: Aarnav Wagh beat Shlok Jhaveri 11-6, 13-11, 11-6. Sub-Junior Girls’ singles: Keisha Jhaveri beat Amira Jhaveri 11-6, 11-9, 11-5. Sub-Junior Boys’ singles: Om Chopade beat Diyaan Shah 9-11, 14-12, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5. Junior Girls’ singles: Hiya Doshi beat Amira Jhaveri 11-7, 11-4, 11-6. Junior Boys’ singles: Mandar Chiplunkar beat Dnyanesh Sawant 12-10, 11-3, 11-6. Youth Girls’ singles: Hiya Doshi beat Krisha Agarwal 8-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7. Youth Boys singles: Mudit Dani beat Tanmay Rane 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-2, 11-8. Women’s singles: Senhora D’Souza beat Misbah Sumer 11-8, 13-11, 12-10. Men’s singles: Parthav Kelkar beat Tanmay Rane 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 20-18. Veterans singles: Ravi Chopra beat Prasad Naik 13-11. 14-16, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7.