Table Tennis Championships: Double delight for Diya Chitale

Jammu: Mumbai girl Diya Chitale put up an impressive performance to clinch two gold medals in UTT 81st Junior and Youth National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Jammu on Sunday.
In the junior, U-18, Diya thrashed Swastika Ghosh, fellow player from Maharashtra, in straight sets 11-6, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5. However, in the youth girls (U-21) singles final, the 16-year-old paddler had to put some fight during her 10-12, 11-8,19-17, 11-6, 11-6 win against Surbhi Patwari of Bengal.
After going down in the first game 10-12, Diya, showed great skills to win the match as well as the gold.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)