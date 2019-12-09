Table Tennis Championships: Double delight for Diya Chitale

Jammu: Mumbai girl Diya Chitale put up an impressive performance to clinch two gold medals in UTT 81st Junior and Youth National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Jammu on Sunday.

In the junior, U-18, Diya thrashed Swastika Ghosh, fellow player from Maharashtra, in straight sets 11-6, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5. However, in the youth girls (U-21) singles final, the 16-year-old paddler had to put some fight during her 10-12, 11-8,19-17, 11-6, 11-6 win against Surbhi Patwari of Bengal.

After going down in the first game 10-12, Diya, showed great skills to win the match as well as the gold.