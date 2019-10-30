Table Tennis Championships: Cakewalk for ranked players

Thane: With the top 16 seeds in men and eight in women biding time in the cool confines of their hotels, it was a hectic affair for the qualifiers in both sections on a hot and humid day at the UTT National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the Sulochana Devi Singhania School here on Tuesday.

All the seeded players will jump into the fray before noon on Wednesday when the knockout events begin and they will be joined by 48 group qualifiers from men, while 32 women paddlers will join the eight seeded in the main draw.

But in the women's draw there will be a good scope for first-round byes which will give a breather to the seeded and a few lucky players. All the three rounds of qualification matches will be played on Tuesday itself with the qualifiers' list out by late evening.