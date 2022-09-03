'T20's anybody's game': Danish Kaneria on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria predicts that T20 is "anybody's" game and Pakistan can beat India on Sunday when the two sides meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan registered a 155-run massive victory against Hong Kong on Friday. The Green Army had set a score of 193/2 in 20 overs and folded Hong Kong for just 38 runs. As a result, Pakistan will now meet India on Sunday for the Super Four round match.

Kaneria stated during live streaming organised by the Koo app that the victory against Hong Kong was important. Kaneria said, "The win against Hong Kong was an important one for Pakistan for the Sunday match." The Sunday match is 50-50. "It's anybody's game. Pakistan can beat India on that day," said Danish Kaneria on live streaming organised by the Koo app.

India spoilt for choice

The former Pakistan spinner also highlighted that the Indian team has too many players who can make it into the playing XI and this adds a good headache for the side. Kaneria expressed, "Team India is confused at the moment. They have two wicket-keepers, and must choose between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. "Deepak Hooda, who had performed well, is out of the team and there is a bowling concern for India too, especially Avesh Khan, who leaks too many runs," said Kaneria.

Unpredictable format

"T20 is anybody's game, and on any given day, if you have a good playing XI, you can win," he added.

However, Kaneris was worried about the fact that India has good finishers, which Pakistan is right now craving for. The former cricketer feels to compensate for the lower order, Pakistan's openers need to score big.

Pressure on Babar Azam

He raised questions about the performance of Babar Azam in big tournaments. He added, "Babar Azam has been performing well, but in a major tournament he has not been able to live up to the mark and that is a worrying sign. We cannot rely on Pakistan's middle order; Babar and Rizwan have to score. Pakistan needs big runs from Babar Azam," said Kaneria. "India has finishers like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, but Pakistan doesn't have anyone with the capability of scoring big in the lower order," he added.

The Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 will begin on Saturday with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan facing off against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.