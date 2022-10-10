T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's special training session ahead of Ind vs Pak clash

Virat Kohli |

Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16.

India face Pakistan in the opener on October 23 and in a video doing the rounds of social media, Kohli was seen preparing in a special way.

Kohli was seen hitting throw-downs as the pitches in Australia are pacy and bouncy.

The star batsman missed Team India's opening practice game against Western Australia in Perth.

The former India captain was rested from the third and final T20 international against South Africa.

After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli linked up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three fifties and a hundred.