e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's special training session ahead of Ind vs Pak clash

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's special training session ahead of Ind vs Pak clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli |
Follow us on

Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16.

India face Pakistan in the opener on October 23 and in a video doing the rounds of social media, Kohli was seen preparing in a special way.

Kohli was seen hitting throw-downs as the pitches in Australia are pacy and bouncy.

The star batsman missed Team India's opening practice game against Western Australia in Perth.

The former India captain was rested from the third and final T20 international against South Africa.

After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli linked up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three fifties and a hundred.

RECENT STORIES

FIFA women's U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about age-group showpiece event Teams, Schedule,...

FIFA women's U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about age-group showpiece event Teams, Schedule,...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Where to book tickets at the venue, online

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Where to book tickets at the venue, online

'The rivalry is big': India's R Ashwin on Ramiz Raja's comments ahead of Ind vs Pak clash in T20...

'The rivalry is big': India's R Ashwin on Ramiz Raja's comments ahead of Ind vs Pak clash in T20...

Shaheen Afridi's opening spell: A threat awaiting India in T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan?

Shaheen Afridi's opening spell: A threat awaiting India in T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan?

'The G.O.A.T': Virat Kohli congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring 700th club in Manchester...

'The G.O.A.T': Virat Kohli congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring 700th club in Manchester...