T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi visit's Afghanistan's Rahmanullah after pacer's delivery injures batsman, in pics

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and captain Babar Azam paid a visit to the injured Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz after their T20 World Cup warm-up match in Brisbane was washed out on Wednesday.

Rahmanullah suffered the injury when one of Shaheen's yorkers crashed into the batsman's left foot and had to be carried off the field.

Shaheen, who was making his return after an injury lay-off was accompanied by skipper Babar as they went and enquired about the batsman's condition.

The pacer looked in good shape as he finished his 4 overs with figures of 2-29.

Pakistan open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 (Sunday) in Melbourne.