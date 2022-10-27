e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup: Rilee Rossouw's 109 set-up SA's 104-run win over Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: Rilee Rossouw's 109 set-up SA's 104-run win over Bangladesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Batting first, South Africa posted an imposing 205 for 5, riding on Rilee Rossouw's whirlwind 56-ball 109 and Quinton de Kock's 38-ball 63.

The Proteas then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Litton Das (34) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh.

Anrich Nortje (4/10) was most successful bowler for South Africa, while Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) claimed three wickets.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

South Africa: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 109, Quinton de Kock 63; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33) beat

Bangladesh: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Liton Das 34; Anrich Nortje 4/10)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit departs after scoring 50

LIVE IND vs NED T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit departs after scoring 50

BCCI to implement equal pay for men, women cricketers: Jay Shah

BCCI to implement equal pay for men, women cricketers: Jay Shah

T20 World Cup: With rain playing havoc Down Under, Team India can't afford any slip-ups

T20 World Cup: With rain playing havoc Down Under, Team India can't afford any slip-ups

'Rohit's form is...': Sunil Gavaskar points at only concern for Team India ahead of Netherlands...

'Rohit's form is...': Sunil Gavaskar points at only concern for Team India ahead of Netherlands...

ICC rankings: Virat Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter's list

ICC rankings: Virat Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter's list