T20 World Cup: Men in Blue meets Governor of Victoria in Melbourne ahead of Ind vs Pak clash

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other dignitaries in Melbourne ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan at the iconic MCG.

"The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup," the BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, forty-eight hours before the marquee clash against Pakistan, it seemed Rohit, the skipper at least on the day, made way for Rohit, the batter, who is thinking of how to counter the menacing pace and swing of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Maybe that's the reason, he was trying to focus on not hitting any horizontal bat shots, which is a recipe for disaster against someone like Shaheen, who will not only bowl fast but also swing it late at a brisk pace.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground nets is slightly different from other stadiums where one can only get a top-angle view of the nets and it always seems like players are training at a giant well.

It was an optional net session for the Indian team on Friday and it was the skipper, who became the centre of attention for 30-odd spectators as he entered the arena.

Rohit went through the grind for close to one and half hours along with Dinesh Karthik for company.

While Karthik, India's designated white-ball finisher, after a normal net session, did a bit of simulation training with some high-risk lap scoop and reverse lap scoop shots and pull-shots, Rohit's session was way more interesting.

It seemed he was intent on playing within the 'V' and while Karthik enjoyed hitting some disdainful pulls, his captain, who is a pioneer of horizontal bat shots, refrained from hitting any.

He defended, left deliveries, played front-foot and back-foot push drives with elan. The way he kept the shape while lunging forward for the cover drives was sheer beauty.