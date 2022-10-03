e-Paper Get App
T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of showpiece event, confirms BCCI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 08:27 PM IST
Photo: Twitter
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup by the BCCI Medical team.

The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

