T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of showpiece event, confirms BCCI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup by the BCCI Medical team.
The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.
Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.
The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)