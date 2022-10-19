e-Paper Get App
T20 World Cup: Injuries galore as teams call in replacements

T20 World Cup: Injuries galore as teams call in replacements

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Pacer Kasun Rajitha has replaced an injured Dushmantha Chameera in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup, with the ICC approving three other replacements.

Four replacements

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved the four replacements.

Rajitha has replaced fast bowler Chameera who was ruled out due to a torn left calf muscle.

Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia as soon as possible. In addition, Danushka Gunathilaka who has a left hamstring tear will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

England call in Mills

In the United Arab Emirates squad, the travelling reserve Fahad Nawaz has replaced Zawar Farid who has fractured his left foot. England's Tymal Mills, who is already in Australia, came in for Reece Topley who has an injured left ankle.

Any replacement requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.



