T20 World Cup: Danish Sait's funny video with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi leave fans in slipt, watch

Indian stand-up comedian Danish Sait is leaving fans in splits with his new funny video with cricketers at the T20 World Cup 2022.

As cricketers from different teams prepare for the Super 12 phase of the World Cup, Sait is seen interacting with players from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Be it Shaheen Afridi's meme face to the naagin dance done by the Bangladesh squad, Sait is talking about everything.

The video, which is in partnership with ICC, is on social media and fans cannot help but laugh at the jokes.

The other cricketers featured in the video are Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and more.

Talking about the T20 World Cup, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.