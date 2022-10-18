e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup: Danish Sait's funny video with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi leave fans in slipt, watch

T20 World Cup: Danish Sait's funny video with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi leave fans in slipt, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indian stand-up comedian Danish Sait is leaving fans in splits with his new funny video with cricketers at the T20 World Cup 2022.

As cricketers from different teams prepare for the Super 12 phase of the World Cup, Sait is seen interacting with players from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Be it Shaheen Afridi's meme face to the naagin dance done by the Bangladesh squad, Sait is talking about everything.

The video, which is in partnership with ICC, is on social media and fans cannot help but laugh at the jokes.

The other cricketers featured in the video are Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and more.

Talking about the T20 World Cup, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue, not in Pakistan: Jay Shah
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

BCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

BCCI AGM: List of all key decisions

BCCI AGM: List of all key decisions

Who is Roger Binny? All you need to know about the new BCCI President

Who is Roger Binny? All you need to know about the new BCCI President

Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly

Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly

Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win indvidual awards for 2022

Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win indvidual awards for 2022