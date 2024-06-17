 T20 WC: Babar Azam Not Going Back Home After Pakistan's Group Exit, To Holiday In London With Teammates; Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 WC: Babar Azam Not Going Back Home After Pakistan's Group Exit, To Holiday In London With Teammates; Report

T20 WC: Babar Azam Not Going Back Home After Pakistan's Group Exit, To Holiday In London With Teammates; Report

The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan have decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. The above-mentioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London. Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the United Kingdom, according to a report in The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will head to their respective homes.

With no immediate engagements on the horizon, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has permitted the coaching staff to return to their countries, the report added.

Read Also
'Can't Do Tuk-Tuking All The Time': Kris Srikkanth's Blunt Take On Babar Azam's Strike Rate In T20Is...
article-image

Another disappointing run in ICC event

Pakistan had a terrible outing in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup which ended with a narrow three-wicket win against Ireland on Sunday in their last fixture.

They suffered defeats against co-hosts USA, and arch-rivals India before defeating Canada by seven wickets.

With four points in as many games, Pakistan finished third in their group and missed the Super Eight berth with India and USA sealing their spots after the top two finish.

Pakistan team will now take on Bangladesh in the two-match home Test series in August, followed by England's tour of Pakistan in October.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘No Unity In Team, Everyone Is Separated’: Coach Gary Kirsten Slams Pakistan Players, Issues...

‘No Unity In Team, Everyone Is Separated’: Coach Gary Kirsten Slams Pakistan Players, Issues...

Video: ‘Man vs Wild’ Host Bear Grylls Bats With Andrew Strauss For Ex-England Captain’s...

Video: ‘Man vs Wild’ Host Bear Grylls Bats With Andrew Strauss For Ex-England Captain’s...

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: India Matches, Format, Schedule & Rules EXPLAINED

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: India Matches, Format, Schedule & Rules EXPLAINED

VIDEO: Shirtless Virat Kohli Leads Team India's Beach Volleyball Game In Barbados Ahead Of T20 WC...

VIDEO: Shirtless Virat Kohli Leads Team India's Beach Volleyball Game In Barbados Ahead Of T20 WC...

T20 WC: Babar Azam Not Going Back Home After Pakistan's Group Exit, To Holiday In London With...

T20 WC: Babar Azam Not Going Back Home After Pakistan's Group Exit, To Holiday In London With...