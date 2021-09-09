T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announce 15-member squad, Rubel Hossain named as stand by

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday named a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which is all set to get underway in UAE and Oman from October 17.

Seasoned speedster Rubel Hossain was not picked in the squad and has be kept in reserves alongside Aminul Islam, as per the official account of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old fast bowler wasn't considered despite being present in the squad for the home series against New Zealand. Rubel who has represented his side in 28 T20Is so far, was last seen in action in this format in April this year in New Zealand.

Left Handed batsman Soumya Sarkar's poor performance against Australia recently didn't have an impact as he managed to retain his place in the absence of Tamim Iqbal, who opted out of the mega event. Sarkar scored just 28 runs in five outings against Australia and hasn't played against New Zealand in the first four matches.

Besides, Rubel, the trio of Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam have also been dropped. However, leg-spinner Aminul, who has played seven T20Is so far has been picked as one of the standby players alongside Rubel.

Mohammad Mithun, who was dropped after the Australia series was not considered.

The Bangladesh squad led by Mahmudullah will commence its World Cup campaign in round one qualifiers in Group B alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:19 PM IST