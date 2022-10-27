e-Paper Get App
T20 World Cup: Aussie Matthew Wade likely to play against England despite testing COVID positive

The ICC rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he is positive

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade on Thursday became the second Australian player to test positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of the defending champions' crucial T20 World Cup match against England.

The 34-year-old, who is the only wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, is showing mild symptoms but is expected to feature in the match against England at the MCG.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he is COVID positive.

Wade opted out of Australia's optional indoor session on Thursday afternoon.

If he misses out, David Warner or Glenn Maxwell is expected to take the gloves against England.

Maxwell put on the wicketkeeping gloves during practice to do the drills. While skipper Aaron Finch had earlier stated that Warner would likely keep wickets in case of an emergency.

Wade is the second player to get infected by the virus this week. Spinner Adam Zampa had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and subsequently, missed the clash against Sri Lanka.

The Group 1 tie between Australia and England is crucial for both sides as the losing team would be all but eliminated.

article-image

