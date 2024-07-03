T20 World Cup 2024: Team India To Land Thursday Early Morning, To Meet PM Modi At 11:00 AM

Team India with the T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India having departed for India through a special flight by the BCCI following their T20 World Cup 2024 win, they will land home on July 3rd (Thursday) early in the morning. It has emerged that the Men in Blue will proceed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11:00 am.

With the Men in Blue winning the T20 World Cup on June 29th at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, their departure to India was delayed as a hurricane hit the Island. Hence, the entire contingent had to stay there for 3 more days. Nevertheless, the BCCI has arranged a special flight for them, which left on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Indian cricket team leave from Barbados. The team will reach Delhi on July 4, early morning.



The flight arranged by BCCI's Jay Shah is also carrying the members of Indian media who were stranded in Barbados pic.twitter.com/V0ScaaojBv — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Men's Indian Cricket Team tomorrow at 11 am.



The Team that is bringing home the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy, will arrive from Barbados tomorrow, July 4, early morning. pic.twitter.com/UvUyxniQLJ — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

It's worth noting that PM Modi also went into the national team's dressing room following the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad to encourage them as they lost that fixture.

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.