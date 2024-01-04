 T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

According to reports, Team India are likely to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9th.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the 2024 T20 World Cup also on the horizon, the schedule will be unveiled soon by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, according to media reports, the date is set for the marquee India-Pakistan bout, set to take place on June 9th in the New York City. The Men in Blue are set to open their campaign against Ireland, 4 days before facing Pakistan.

The India-Pakistan clash looms as one of the most-watched as contests have been exciting and close contests. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final to win the title. The earlier contest between the two sides in the tournament also witnessed a bowl out. The 2022 edition's fixture in Melbourne produced yet another cliffhanger as India sneaked home by 4 wickets after Virat Kohli's masterclass.

Pakistan have also won only 1 out of 7 matches in T20 World Cups against India. India will face Canada on June 12th in Florida in what will be their final group match.

Final of the showpiece event likely to be staged by Barbados:

Meanwhile, the decider of the 2024 T20 World Cup is likely to be hosted by the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The venue has also hosted the T20 World Cup final in 2010 and the 2007 50-over World Cup decider.

India will be under pressure as they chase their first ICC title since 2013. They were firm favourites to lift the World Cup trophy last year, but were defeated by Australia in the final.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal fined, Given 8-month Suspended Jail Sentence For Israel-Hamas...

Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal fined, Given 8-month Suspended Jail Sentence For Israel-Hamas...

Caught-Behind Won't Be Checked During Stumping Review As ICC Modifies Rules

Caught-Behind Won't Be Checked During Stumping Review As ICC Modifies Rules

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York

Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

Suryakumar Yadav In Line To Win ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of Year Award For 2nd Consecutive Time

Dhananjaya de Silva Replaces Dimuth Karunaratne As Sri Lanka's Test Captain

Dhananjaya de Silva Replaces Dimuth Karunaratne As Sri Lanka's Test Captain