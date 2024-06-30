 T20 World Cup 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Team India On Phone And Congratulates Them On Title Triumph
T20 World Cup 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Team India On Phone And Congratulates Them On Title Triumph

Team India beat South Africa by 7 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final to lift the trophy.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi spoke to Team India on the phone. | (Credits: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Indian Cricket Team on the phone and congratulated them.

He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. The Prime Minister lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final and his contribution to Indian cricket.

He appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Surya Kumar Yadav for his crucial catch. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution. The PM also thanked Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi led his cabinet colleagues to cheer for Rohit Sharma's Indian team as it defeated South Africa in a thriller to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Team India from all countrymen on this majestic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Today 140 crore Indians will be feeling proud of your performance. You won the World Cup in the sports field but your performance in the event has captured the hearts of crores of Indian citizens," PM Modi said in a video message congratulating the Indian team on its victory.

Home Minister Amit Shah described it as "a glorious moment for our nation".

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.

