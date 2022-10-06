e-Paper Get App
T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of Australia tour, Rohit Sharma visits Siddhivinayak temple with family

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Viral photo via Twitter |
Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted during his visit to a Lord Ganesha temple ahead of the T20 tournament in Australia. Sharma visited the Siddhivinayak temple with his family a night before his flight to the game location.

The images of the cricketer, his wife Ritika, and daughter Samaira seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa have gone viral on social media.

Earlier today, the Men in Blue left for Australia. ICC Men's T20 World Cup is soon on the calendar, starting from October 16.

Before starting their World Cup campaign India will play a couple of warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand.

They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

article-image

