T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in their first encounter of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka put up brilliant performances in their qualifier games as they defeated Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia in a dominating fashion.

Moreover, the Lankan lions on Friday, skittled out the Dutch for a meagre 44 run total and chased the target down with ease in 7.1 overs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign by enduring a six-run loss at the hands of Scotland. However, managed to pull up a decent came back to beat Oman and Papua New Guinea.

This will be the first time since 2007, that the two teams will be meeting each other in the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match this Sunday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (October 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:05 PM IST