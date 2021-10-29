T20 World Cup 2021: Watch South Africa Vs Sri Lanka match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, October 30.

South Africa have dominated the Lankan lions in the number games in this format. They got off to a shaky start in the main draw of the tournament after Australia got better of them by 5 wickets on Saturday, however, they pulled a solid comeback against West Indies and hammered them by 8 wickets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who were having a scintillating run at the tournament, winning four games on the trot, had to suffer a crushing 7 wicket defeat against Australia on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match this Sunday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (October 30).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Sri Lanka game will be available on the Hotstar app.

