T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Scotland Vs Namibia match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Match number nine of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will feature Scotland crossing swords with Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While Scotland recently endured a crushing 130-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in their previous outing, Namibia will be contesting their first-ever Super 12 game of the tournament. Nevertheless, Namibians will be riding high on confidence after their impressive run at the qualifiers where they defeated Ireland and Netherlands to storm into the group stage of the tournament.

Speaking of the head to head record, the two sides have took on each other only twice in T20I cricket, with Namibia claiming both the games.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Scotland vs Namibia match on Wednesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday (October 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Scotland vs Namibia game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:57 PM IST