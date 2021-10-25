T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in match number seven of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan who are ecstatic and high in spirits after beating arch rivals India by 10 wickets on Sunday will look to force an upsetting start on New Zealand's World Cup campaign. Besides, the controversy after New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan, in the very last minute, will spice up the contest even more.

As the result of this encounter will be a key determinant of the semi finals scenario, both the sides will give their all to clinch this high profile contest. With the kind form and exciting talents both these teams are possessing right now, this match promises to be a cracker of a game.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match this Tuesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday (October 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Pakistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:27 PM IST