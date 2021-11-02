T20 World Cup 2021: Watch New Zealand Vs Scotland match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

New Zealand will cross swords with Scotland in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand began their tournament on a disappointing note, suffering a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in Sharjah. However, the kiwis made a solid comeback with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over India in their last outing. A win in this game will solidify their candidature for the semifinals. Scotland, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive losses in Group 2 and are desperate for a win.

Speaking of the head to head record, the two sides have squared off against each other only once in this format where the Blackcaps got better of Scotland during the 2009 T20 World Cup at The Oval.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the New Zealand vs Scotland match on Wednesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday..

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday (November 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:23 PM IST