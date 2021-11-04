T20 World Cup 2021: Watch New Zealand vs Namibia match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

New Zealand will take on Namibia in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, currently occupy the third spot in the points table in Group 2. A win in this game will solidify their candidature for the semi-final. The Kiwis will be favourites in the game having bounced back strongly with impressive victories against India and Scotland after starting their campaign on a losing note against Pakistan.

Namibia, on the other hand, have put up a promising show in the tournament, but will need display a brilliant show in order to pull an upset against the Blackcaps and even to finish in the top two. They will be heading into this game on the back of a 45-run defeat against Pakistan in their previous game outing.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the New Zealand vs Namibia match on Friday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Friday (November 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Namibia game will be available on the Hotstar app.

