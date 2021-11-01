T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Namibia Vs Pakistan match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Pakistan will take on Namibia in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men'sT20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan are enjoying a brilliant run at the tournament, pocketing three comprehensive wins from their first three games and are placed on top of the team rankings in Group 2. A win in this game will officially power them into the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Namibia looked good in tournament as they started the group stage with a four-wicket win against Scotland, but had to suffer a 62-run loss against Afghanistan on Sunday. Namibia, have put up an impressive show in the event so far, however in Pakistan, they will have a tough opponent to crack.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Namibia vs Pakistan match on Tuesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (November 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia vs Pakistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:24 PM IST