T20 World Cup 2021: Watch India vs Scotland match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

India will square off against Scotland in Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Virat Kohli & Co. got back to winning ways with a dominating 66-run win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, after suffering crushing defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games. If Indian batters continue their momentum from the last game, things will get tough for Scotland. R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah will the team's key assets with the ball.

However, India’s road to semifinals is still tricky as they are placed fourth in the team standings of the Group 2. Scotland, on the other hand, have nothing at stake, having being knocked out of the tournament after losing all three of their matches. The Scots are reeling at the bottom of the group and will head into the game on the back of a 16 run loss against New Zealand.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs Scotland match on Friday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday (November 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:56 PM IST