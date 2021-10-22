T20 World Cup 2021: Watch India Vs Pak match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

India will cross swords with arch rivals Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign opener on Sunday, 24th October in a much awaited Super 12 stage contest between the two sides.

The two sides last met each other during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester where the men in blue hammered their neighbors by 89 runs through DLS method.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, India have defeated Pakistan in all five contests in the T20I summit event.

The first-ever T20 WC match between the two teams resulted in India's win in a bowl-out contest in 2007. The two outfits also took on each other in the title clash of the same edition which MS Dhoni led Indian side claimed in a thrilling encounter.

India then clinched dominating victories against Pakistan in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets), and 2016 (6 wickets).

India are considered as the hot favourites to bag the T20 World Cup, while Pakistan on the hand hand are dark horses but do have some promising names in their side.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs Pakistan match this Sunday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (October 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan game will be available on the Hotstar app.

