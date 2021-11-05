T20 World Cup 2021: Watch England vs South Africa match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

England will square off against South Africa in the Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

This will be the last Super 12 fixture for both these teams as both the sides will look forward to progressing in the next level of the tournament. The Proteas led by Temba Bavuma will need to win this game with a good margin in order to sustain their semi final chance, making the contest an exciting one to watch.

England, on the other hand have virtually qualified into the semis with four back to back victories, however will look forward to wrap up the group stage proceedings with a win and march into the next level of the tournament high on confidence.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the England vs South Africa match on Saturday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Indies game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Indies game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (November 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Indies game will be aired live on Star Sports channels.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:07 PM IST