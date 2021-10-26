T20 World Cup 2021: Watch England Vs Bangladesh match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

England will square off against Bangladesh in match number 8 of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England will head into the game following their thumping victory over defending champions West Indies. The English bowling unit was sensational in the game as they bundled out the men in maroon for just 55 runs after which their batters achieved the target in the ninth over itself.

While tournament favourites England will look to keep up with their winning ways, Bangladesh on the other hand will have a challenging a task at hand to make their mark in the Super 12 stage as they will be taking on the field on back of a defeat against Sri Lanka. While their former captain Shakib Al Hasan has often displayed his fine all-round prowess, the Bangla tigers will also want others to step up in this crucial encounter against the Brits.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the England vs Bangladesh match on Wednesday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday (October 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Bangladesh game will be available on the Hotstar app.

