T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Australia Vs Sri Lanka match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Australia will square off against Sri Lanka in match 10 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Australia opened their World Cup campaign on a winning note as they got better of South Africa by five wickets. Sri Lanka too will be heading in the game on the back of a win over Bangladesh in their previous outing.

Australia managed to edge past South Africa in their last match but will have to display a more comprehensive performance against Sri Lanka who are having a brilliant run at the tournament after topping the qualifying stage.

David Warner has been struggling with the bat and Australia desperately needs him to fire. A lot will rely on Aaron Finch's shoulders to set the tone for the Aussies. Their bowling has been fantastic with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood spearheading their attack.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were sensational in the qualifying stage, topping their group with three victories from three games. Their bowling has been impressive so far and must be brimming with confidence after their win against Bangladesh. All eyes will be on the in-form Wanindu Hasaranga as the Lankans fans would expect him fire again.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match on Thursday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday (October 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:43 PM IST