T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Australia vs Pakistan Semifinal match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Pakistani side, led by Babar Azam have been invincible in the tournament so far, having won all five of their Super 12 matches. They are considered to be the favorites to lift the coveted trophy this year. Australia on the other hand too had an impressive run at the event, having lost just one game till now.

Pakistan have been unstoppable in the competition so far, putting up a brilliant all-round show in all five of the group matches. Their fast bowler bowlers are on fire, with their batters enjoying a good form, especially the likes of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch's Australia, too heads into the semis on the back of several clinical performances in the league stage. The confidence in the Aussie camp is high as their seasoned war horse David Warner is back in the form and is winning games for the sides with this batting prowess. On the bowling front, leg spinner Adam Zampa has been impressive. He has picked 11 wickets in five matches and is the third highest wicket-taker of the event till now.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium .

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday (November 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 04:59 PM IST