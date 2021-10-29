T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Australia Vs England match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

England will lock horns with arch rivals Australia in match number 14 of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

It will be a contest to watch out for as both the sides are enjoying a brilliant run in the tournament, having won both their opening games in the main draw of the competition.

Australia have been clinical in both their matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka. The Aussies, have a formidable bowling attack and are capable for inflicting serious damage to the opposition side. Besides, David Warner's return to form will also boost the spirits in Aussie camp.

England, on the other hand skittled out the West Indies for 55 in their opening encounter and then went on to thrash Bangladesh as well. Their bowling too has been phenomenal just like Australia and the batters too have been impressive. Thus, the encounter, which many fans are terming as 'Mini Ashes' is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the England vs Australia match on Saturday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (October 30).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:54 PM IST