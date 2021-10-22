T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Aus Vs SA match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Australia will square off against South Africa at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 23) as both the sides will look to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaigns on a winning note.

While Australia's top order is yet to fire up with David Warner struggling to perform and Steve Smith's slow starts a lot will rely on the shoulders of in-form Glenn Maxwell given his heroics during the IPL that helped his Royal Challengers Bangalore side secure a top 4 finish in the tournament.

South African batting performance wasn't excellent either in their warm-up outings and even though the proteas won both their practice matches, consistency as far as batting is concerned seems to be an issue.

The bowling department of both these sides, however have been impressive in the preparatory matches. Kane Richardson spearheaded the Australian bowling attack in the game against New Zealand. While, Kane claimed 3 wickets, spinner Adam Zampa picked up 2 with Ashton Agar picking up a wicket as well. Proteas bowling unit on the other hand comes across as one of the most formidable attacks in the tournament with the likes of world-class bowlers like - Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Australia vs South Africa match this Saturday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (October 23).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa game will be available on the Hotstar app

