Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Afghanistan Vs Namibia match Live on TV and online - Know more here

Afghanistan and Namibia will cross swords for the first time in T20 Internationals.
FPJ Web Desk
Team Afghanistan | Photo: Twitter

Afghanistan will take on Namibia in Match No.15 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Despite their defeat against Pakistan on Friday, the Afghans cannot be written off as they are in pretty impressive form at the marquee event. Mohammad Nabi's men gave Babar Azam and his troops a tough time at work in the match against Pakistan and if not for Asif Ali's power packed cameo, the men in green could have suffered their first defeat in the main draw of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Namibia, too are having an impressive run in the tournament, having pocketed three wins on the trot including a four wicket victory against Scotland in their previous outing at the same venue. The presence of promising left-arm quicks like Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck makes Namibia an exciting team to watch out for.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Afghanistan vs Namibia match on Sunday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (October 31).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Namibia game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
