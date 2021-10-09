T20 World Cup 2021: Pak batter Sohaib Maqsood ruled out due to back injury

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after failing an MRI scan on his lower back.

Maqsood had endured the injury on October 6 during the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

His absence will be a major blow to Pakistan as the middle-order batter looked in great form after returning to national jersey following a gap of five years. He was impressive during recent tours of England and West Indies as well and carried forward the moment as he guided Multan Sultans to the PSL trophy this year, smashing five half-centuries from 12 outings.

So far, Maqsood has represented Pakistan in 26 T20I matches and has scored 273 runs at a strike-rate of 116.7.

Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to announce a replacement for Maqsood. However on Friday, they named three changes to the squad, roping in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman to the squad in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan will play India in its T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 24.

