T20 World Cup 2021: ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to investigate crowd behaviour during Pakistan-Afghanistan match

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board to conduct a thorough investigation with regards to crowd behaviour during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday.

Over 16,000 tickets had been issued for the match between the two sides. However, thousands of fans travelled to the venue without the match ticket and then attempted to force entry into the stadium.

"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation. At approximately 7 pm, Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue," the ICC said in its official statement.

The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a full investigation into the events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure that the situation is not repeated in the future.

The ICC, BCCI and ECB have also apologised to any fans with tickets who were not able to enter the stadium and have requested them to contact the ticket provider.

Speaking of the game, Asif Ali sensational cameo guided Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan required 24 runs from 12 balls but Asif smashed four sixes to guide his side home and hand them their third successive win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

With ANI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:52 AM IST