T20 World Cup 2021: 'Get Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli out cheaply and India will fall under pressure', Umar Gul tells Pakistan

India will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup campaign 2021 with a high voltage clash against arch rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

Both the sides will be meeting each other for the first time in International Cricket since the 2019 World Cup. Although team India comes across as clear favorites given the past records and the form the form they are currently in, this iconic fixture will still remain an unmissable event.

However, ex Pakistan pacer Umar Gul feels that in order for Pakistan to get better of India, the 2009 edition winners should ensure that they get rid of Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply.

When the two sides met in the 2019 World Cup Pakistan were battered by India as the winners of the inaugural edition posted a giant 336/5 owing to Rohit's excellent knock of 140 which was well supported by skipper Kohli, who scored 85 runs. In reply to which Pakistan could only manage 212/6 in a rain-affected game.

"India have worked really hard on their team and realistically, they are very strong. The IPL has benefitted them and given them several players. If you have to look at their batting, then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the main players. They are a part of India's top order. Get them out and India will be under pressure. If in the Powerplay, Pakistan can dismiss 2-3 of their top order batsmen, then it will be tough for the rest of the batsmen," Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

The last time India and Pakistan last took on each other in a T20 World Cup match was during the 2016 edition in the Eden Gardens. The Men in Blue, chasing a target of 119-runs, defeated Pakistan by six wickets thanks to Kohli's unbeaten 55.

