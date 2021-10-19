e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021-22: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone doubtful for tournament after finger injury

PTI
Liam Livingstone | Twitter/@liaml4893

London: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone's availability for the T20 World Cup is in doubt after he suffered a finger injury in his team's first practice match against India in Dubai.

According to a report in Sky Sports, England will assess Livingstone's injury during the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability for the tournament.

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England's seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai.

The little finger on his left hand got swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.

The 28-year-old batter scored 30 off 20 deliveries and returned figures of 1-10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Livingstone was named as a replacement for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

England will play New Zealand in another warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in their on Saturday.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
