 T20 WC: Pakistan Team Shifted To Hotel Near New York Stadium Before India Clash After PCB Boss Complains To ICC
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi raised the issue of the distance of their current hotel from the Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Ahead of their highly anticipated match against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket team has been relocated to a hotel near the New York stadium.

Reportedly, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), raised concerns about the distance between their current hotel and the Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

Team shifted closer to stadium

The team and its support staff had to endure a journey of almost 90 minutes from their hotel to the stadium for practice sessions. However, Naqvi successfully persuaded the event organisers to transfer them to a hotel which is now just 5 minutes away from the stadium.

Additionally, Naqvi informed the ICC that if the team's accommodation wasn't changed, he would arrange for them to stay in a more convenient location at the expense of the Pak board.

Babar Azam's Pakistan team will open their Group A campaign in the World Cup against co-hosts USA in Dallas on June 6.

The Men in Green are set to play their two Group A clashes at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium against India and Canada on June 9 and June 11 respectively.

Pak fans says ICC is biased towards India

It's worth noting that the Indian team is lodged just 5 minutes away from the stadium where they are scheduled to face Pakistan in Group A on June 9th (Sunday).

Pakistan cricket fans therefore, took to social media to express their displeasure and called out the ICC for their preferential treatment and bias towards the Indian team.

India and Pakistan have clashed on seven occasions in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in five encounters, suffered one defeat, and shared the spoils in another match.

A new chapter in their historic rivalry will unfold on Sunday in New York as both teams prepare to face off once again.

