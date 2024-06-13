T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Attended Satsang In New York Ahead Of Match vs USA

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar | Credits: Vikram Sathaye

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli and former batting icon Sachin Tendulkar attended Satsang in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against the co-hosts United States Of America (USA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 12.

Kohli and Tendulkar attended sastang just a couple of days after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the highly anticipated clash in New York. Tendulkar and his family, including wife Anjali and daughter Sara were in attendance for the clash between two arch-rivals.

Since Tendulkar was in the USA's capital city and might have decided to catch up with Virat Kohli. The legendary Indian cricketers attended Satsang in New York. The picture of the Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after attending satsang went viral on social media. The legendary photo was shared by stand-up comedian Vikram Sathaye on his Instagram handle. Satsang is a spiritual gathering for devotional activities.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar attended a satsang in new york ❤️ pic.twitter.com/szZulEMS73 — leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, India have remained unbeaten in the group stage so far and qualified for the super 8 stage after defeating the USA in New York. The Men in Blue became the third team after South Africa and Australia to advance to the next round of the tournament. Then, West Indies joined the Super 8 stage after defeating New Zealand in Trinidad on Thursday.

India had a thrilling run-chase against the USA as they took 18.3 overs to achieve the 111-run target. The Men in Blue were reeling at 39/3 after the dismissals of Virat Kohli (0), Rohit Sharma (3) and Rishabh Pant (18). However, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stepped up for the team and formed an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help the Men in Blue chase down the target.

Suryakumar Yadav played an innings of 50 off 49 balls, while Dube scored 31 off 35 balls. At one stage, SKY received a lifeline after USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar dropped his catch.

Virat Kohli struggles to find rhythm in T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli has been in a poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The 35-year-old skipped the warm-up match against Bangladesh as he arrived late in New York and was yet to get acclimatized to the weather conditions of the USA.

In India's opening match against Ireland, Kohli was dismissed for just 1 run. In the clash against arch-rivals against Pakistan, the legendary batter failed to step up for the team as he was removed by Naseem Shah for 1. In the following match against the USA, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Saurabh Netravalkar.

In three matches, Kohli managed to score just 5 runs at an average of 1.66. The right-handed batter will look to revive his form in the India's final group stage fixture against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday, June 15.