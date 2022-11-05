e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan stars in Mumbai's maiden title

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan stars in Mumbai's maiden title

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan |
Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian powered Mumbai to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title win at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Sarfaraz scored 36, while Kotian bagged three wickets in Mumbai's win.

After skipper Rahane opted to field, Mumbai bowlers had Himachal reeling at 58-6 in 9.4 overs.

However, Akash Vasisht and Ekant Sen struck a 60-run partnership to steer their side out of trouble. Vasisht scored a 22-ball 25 while Sen smashed a 29-ball 37 as Himachal posted 143-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 37 runs off 28 balls as Mumbai won the match by 3 wickets.

