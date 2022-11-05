Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan stars in Mumbai's maiden title

Sarfaraz Khan |

Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian powered Mumbai to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title win at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets.

Sarfaraz scored 36, while Kotian bagged three wickets in Mumbai's win.

After skipper Rahane opted to field, Mumbai bowlers had Himachal reeling at 58-6 in 9.4 overs.

However, Akash Vasisht and Ekant Sen struck a 60-run partnership to steer their side out of trouble. Vasisht scored a 22-ball 25 while Sen smashed a 29-ball 37 as Himachal posted 143-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 37 runs off 28 balls as Mumbai won the match by 3 wickets.