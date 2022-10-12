Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated fight; watch

Sheldon Jackson and Ambati Rayudu engaged in a heated altercation during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D game between Saurashtra and Baroda on Wednesday.

Jackson, who was representing Saurashtra, was batting when the fight took place.

Rayudu, pointing to the batsman, made some comments and walked toward the umpire.

The batsman too took offence and charged toward Rayadu as their teammates separated them.

The umpires intervened, but Rayudu continued to argue with the umpires even as Sheldon returned to the crease.

According to the on-air commentator, the fight ensued after Rayudu expressed his displeasure at Jackson taking time to get ready to face the deliveries.

Impact Player

Earlier, Hrithik Shokeen of Delhi became the first tactical substitute technically to be called an 'Impact Player.'

Shokeen, an offspinner, entered the game at the start of the second innings, with Delhi defending 167 against Manipur in an Elite Group B T20 match. He came in for opener Hiten Dalal, who had initially produced 47 runs from 27 balls after Delhi were put in to bat. Shokeen ultimately impacted the ball, ending with figures of 2 for 13 in three overs as Delhi won by 71 runs.

