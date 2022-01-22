e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Syed Modi International: Sindhu enters final after opponent retires

FPJ Web Desk
PV Sindhu | Photo: Twitter

PV Sindhu | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, the Indian shuttler was leading Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semifinal clash before the latter pulled out due to injury.

Earlier, Sindhu had outclassed the sixth-seed Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a quarterfinal clash that lasted for one hour and five minutes.

ALSO READ

Birthday girl Alize Cornet advances to 4th round of Australian Open Birthday girl Alize Cornet advances to 4th round of Australian Open

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Advertisement