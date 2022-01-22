Syed Modi International: Sindhu enters final after opponent retires

Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, the Indian shuttler was leading Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semifinal clash before the latter pulled out due to injury.

Earlier, Sindhu had outclassed the sixth-seed Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a quarterfinal clash that lasted for one hour and five minutes.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST