Sydney Test: Labuschagne, Khawaja star as Australia reach 147/2 vs South Africa on rain-curtailed Day 1

Sydney Test: Labuschagne, Khawaja star as Australia reach 147/2 vs South Africa on rain-curtailed Day 1

AUS vs SA, 3rd Test: Opener Usman Khawaja and vice-captain Marnus Labuschagne struck solid fifties after Australia won the toss and chose to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday and only 47 overs could be managed by the visitors before play had to be called off due to the weather.

Opener Usman Khawaja and vice-captain Marnus Labuschagne struck solid fifties after Australia won the toss and chose to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Khawaja remained not out on 54 after Labuschagne got out for 79 after which bad light interrupted the proceedings.

article-image

Labuschagne and Khawaja were involved in a 135-run partnership for the second wicket after David Warner got out for just 10.

Khawaja also completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket during this innings, becoming the oldest Aussie to achieve the feat at 36 years and 17 days.

It completes a remarkable renaissance for Khawaja who has plundered 1130 runs at an average of 75 per innings since being recalled to the Australia Test team for the corresponding Sydney Test a year ago.

article-image

