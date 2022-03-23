Swiss Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open badminton on Wednesday.
The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.
Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.
Other Indians in fray, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.
