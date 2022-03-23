e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Swiss Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start

PTI
India's Kidambi Srikanth | Photo: AFP

India's Kidambi Srikanth | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open badminton on Wednesday.

The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in fray, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

I have the self-belief to go out there and beat big players, says All England silver medallist... I have the self-belief to go out there and beat big players, says All England silver medallist...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:14 PM IST