Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claims he’s been offered chance to buy Chelsea as pressure grows on Roman Abramovich

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has claimed he has been offered a chance to join a takeover bid for Chelsea as pressure grows on Roman Abramovich to sell the club, according to multiple reports by British media.

Abramovich’s future at Chelsea is in doubt after he announced plans to relinquish the running of the club and the British Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed that the Russian was hastily selling UK properties to avoid potential financial sanctions.

Chelsea have maintained that they are not for sale, but bids could reach Abramovich this week and the sense of uncertainty has grown after Wyss said he had been asked to join a consortium of “six or seven investors” looking to buy the club.

Wyss said that Abramovich wanted a sale, though the 86-year-old added that the current asking price was too high.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told the Swiss newspaper Blick. “I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.”

Wyss, worth a reported £4.3bn, said that he would not act alone. “I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners,” he said. “But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Chelsea declined to comment on Wyss’s claims.

