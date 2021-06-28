Euro 2020: Switzerland stun world champions France

Bucharest: Switzerland stunned world champions France 8-7 via the tie-breaker in the Euro 2020 at the National Arena, here on Monday. They take on Spain for a place in the semifinal.

Karim Benzema (2), Paul Pogba scored for France while Haris Seferovic (2), Gavranovic scored for Switzerland during the 90 minutes of play.

Switzerland have done it now. And what a way to do it. That's a brilliant goal, a fine pass into him from Xhaka, Gavranovic nicks past Kimpembe with a smart piece of skill and then drills a shot into the bottom corner. It's 3-3 to force another extra-time play of the day.

This is the first time France have conceded three goals in a Euro knockout match since 1960 (France 4-5 Yugoslavia).

It has been another fruitful evening for Karim Benzema as he has become just the fourth player in Euro history to score two goals in consecutive matches. The Real Madrid man has flown up the Fedex Performance Zone rankings to 11th – up an impressive 74 places thanks to this evening’s display.

France are unbeaten in their last ten major final tournament matches, seven at the 2018 World Cup and three at Euro 2020. Going back a little further, they have lost only one of 17 major final tournament fixtures from the start of Euro 2016.

Quick passing from France in the penalty area and eventually Griezmann is in, he shoots and although Sommer saves, it loops up for Benzema to nod in. Two goals in 101 seconds for the Real Madrid man and the tie has completely changed direction.