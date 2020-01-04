Swing King bows out: Irfan Pathan to announce retirement

The Swing King Irfan Pathan is calling it quits from all forms of cricket. Pathan last played for India in 2012 T20 World Cup. Things have gone downhill for the all-rounder since then. After almost seven years, he's bidding goodbye to cricket.

Making his debut at 19, Pathan was quick to rise amongst top notch bowlers, earning himself a comparison with Pak's bowler Wasim Akram.

Pathan's remarkable moment still remains the one where he got himself a hattrick against Pakistan. Quickly dismissing Pakistan's Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, Pathan is the only bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first over of the match.

However, Pathan will announce his retirement decision on Star Sports. The official broadcasters of India’s home games announced the news by listing the show “Live Farewell Irfan: The Swing King” in their programme list.