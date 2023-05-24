Sussex 2nd XI smash their way to a record-breaking 324 in 20 overs, beat Middlesex by 194 runs

Ravi Bishnoi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sussex 2nd XI amassed the highest total in any professional T20 cricket as they battered their way to 324 against Sussex in the Second XI T20 tournament. Sussex skipper Ravi Bopara smashed a stunning 144 off 49 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and 12 sixes, spearheading their way for a record-breaking score.

After electing to bat first, Sussex didn't have that impressive a start as James Cole departed after in the third ball of the innings. Nevertheless, they raced to 67 in 4.3 overs when they lost their second. Former England batter Bopara added 67 with Tom Alsop, followed by another 119 with George Garton.

The right-handed batter became a victim of Max Harris in the 20th over for 144. Ishaan Kaushal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-51-3 and also had the most respectable figures among all other Middlesex bowlers. Sussex's scoring rate stood at a whopping 16.20 alongside the extras, which made up 22.

Middlesex second XI crash to a 194-run defeat:

In response, the Middlesex second XI came under pressure and lost three wickets within the first four overs. Sam Robson offered resistance, with four fours and a six in his 25-ball 37 and fell in the 12th over. Max Harris, who batted at number eight, clobbered three maximums in his 19-ball 29, but their batting performance was nowhere close to their opposition's.

Bopara, who bowls medium pace and earlier left Middlesex dazed, finished with four wickets in his three overs. Aside from the 38-year-old, Garton and Bradley Currie shared five scalps between them, with the latter snaring three. James Coles also picked up one for a good measure to lead hammer Middlesex by 194 runs.