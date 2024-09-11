Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Catch In T20 WC Final Transformed Into Thematic Spectacle By Ganesh Pandal In Gujarat; See Pic

Image: X

June 29 will forever remain as the golden day of Indian cricket as Rohit Sharma led Team India ended the ICC trophy drought by lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados. The historic triumph is now been reimagined by a Ganpati pandal situated in Vapi, Gujarat. The decoration features iconic catch by Suryakumar Yadav to help India win the tournament. The picture of the innovative theme has gone viral on social media.

Depiction of Yadav’s catch, with Lord Ganesha incorporated into the scene,captures the fusion between sports and spirituality. The pic that has gone viral on social media has received praise from the fans due to their creativity.

Reliving Suryakumar Yadav's iconic catch

In the final of the T20 World cup, India were under pressure with South Africa needed 16 runs to win in the final over of the match. Hardik Pandya was handed the ball and he unfortunately bowled a wide full-toss, which Miller moved across the stumps and connected well.

It looked like a six from every corner of the ground but Suryakumar picked up a running catch near long-off to help India script a comeback. The Rohit Sharma-led side eventually went on to win the match by seven runs.

This iconic catch, is described as one of the greatest in the history of cricket. The catch not only showcased Yadav’s athleticism but also his presence of mind, as he juggled the ball near the boundary, ensuring he did not step over the line while completing the catch.

Will Suryakumar Yadav play Duleep trophy matches?

Suryakumar Yadav was scheduled to represent India C in the Duleep Trophy's first round against India D in Anantapur. However, a thumb injury while fielding during the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament match against TNCA XIprevented his participation.

It transpired on Day 3 of the match following which SKY did not come out to bat in the second innings. The ongoing Duleep Trophy holds significant importance for Yadav's aspirations in Test cricket. Despite being a formidable T20I player, Yadav is yet to establish himself in other formats. His last red-ball match was also in the Duleep Trophy last year.